State Dept. Of Health Reveals First Report In Four Years

Monday, Health Department interim director Preston Doerflinger testified before a House investigative committee
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma State Department of Health gave the department's first report in more than four years, Monday. 

Highlights of the new report included the reduction in smoking prevalence among adults and high school students, improvements on the rate and grade for colon and prostate cancer incidence and a slight improvement in mortality rates since the previous report. 

According to agency officials, the new data also shows that Oklahoma continues to have high rates of deaths due to heart disease, stroke, cancer, chronic lower respiratory disease and diabetes compared to the national average.

The department also unveiled a new website that will allow for interactive access to information on health issues in Oklahoma. The website also allows for  periodic updates during the year when new data becomes available, rather than waiting years for all data to be incorporated into a printed report. 

