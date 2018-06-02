Hospitalized George HW Bush Tweets Cheery Message About Wife - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Hospitalized George HW Bush Tweets Cheery Message About Wife

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

Former President George H.W. Bush has tweeted a cheerful message from his hospital bed while reading a book about himself and his late wife.

The 41st president is 93 and is recovering in a Maine hospital after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue. He posted a picture of himself Friday reading the book “George & Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story.”

Bush says the book is “a wonderful walk down memory lane” and “another reminder of how lucky” he has been in life.

Barbara Bush died in April at age 92. She was married to the former president for 73 years.

A Bush spokesman said earlier in the week the former president was in good spirits but would be in the hospital for a few more days.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.