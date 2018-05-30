Hinton Wind Fight Reaches Air Force

Officials from the base have voiced concerns about the turbines going up in Flight training patterns near Hinton.

The mayor of Hinton wants to know why construction appears to be starting a wind turbine project that is now tied up in court.

In January of 2017, Hinton passed a city ordinance banning wind turbines within two miles of city limits.

Nextera Energy is challenging the ordinance in court.

Meanwhile, Hinton Mayor Shelly Newton feels construction on the turbine has already started.

Nextera has been clearing land where its leasing near Hinton. Newton feels the space will be a spot heavy equipment will be stored in anticipation of erecting 500-foot tall turbines.

Nextera told News 9, its not putting up turbines within two miles of Hinton, but is preparing for construction.

Newton hopes a push from Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas will help. Officials from the base have voiced concerns about the turbines going up in flight training patterns near Hinton.

“We want to protect our aviators and the mission at Sheppard Air Force Base,” said Lt. Colonel Nathan Preuss.

Nextera says the turbines will bring jobs and money to the area. It also says it works with military bases all over the country and has been talking with Sheppard AFB.

