Sen. Lankford: "I Don't Consider The President A Role Model For - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Sen. Lankford: "I Don't Consider The President A Role Model For My Kids"

Posted: Updated:
Sen. Lankford says he doesn't seek the spotlight, but he also doesn't shy away from it, as has become clear from his increasing exposure in national media. Sen. Lankford says he doesn't seek the spotlight, but he also doesn't shy away from it, as has become clear from his increasing exposure in national media.

U.S. Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma said he does not consider President Trump a role model to his kids. 

Lankford said this on MSNBC over the holiday weekend. He's been critical of the President before but these terms were more stark than we're used to hearing from the normally reserved senator. 

"I don't consider the President a role model for my kids...I don't speak that way. I don't tweet that way. I don't interact with people that way. I don't treat my staff the way he treats his staff. But that is who the American people selected," Lankford said. 

He went on to say that the "Me Too" Movement has meant a shift in culture and people have begun looking at the personal life of celebrities, journalists and politicians demanding better. 

Lankford was on the show to talk about recently passed sexual harassment policies in the Senate for staff after a string of Sexual harassment scandals and resignations in Washington, D.C. 

The senator also added everyone should hold each other to a higher standard but did not address claims made by eleven women that the president had harassed or assaulted them. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.