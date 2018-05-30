Storms Move Into Central Oklahoma Overnight With Wind, Hail Thre - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Storms Move Into Central Oklahoma Overnight With Wind, Hail Threats

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Wednesday morning will start with muggy conditions with temperatures starting out in the mid to upper 60s, a few low 70s.

Storms continue to exit and most wake up to dry skies. Wednesday will be dry most of the day in Oklahoma City. By this evening, storms will develop in northwest Oklahoma. Some could be strong to severe with wind gusts up to 65 mph, quarter size hail. The tornado threat will be low. 

Wednesday night will see storms move eastward overnight into central Oklahoma, including OKC for storm chances late tonight. Mainly wind and hail are the main threats.

Thursday will be a mainly dry. Now it is all about the heat that builds in! Highs will be in the low to mid 90s across the state. Western Oklahoma will be hotter in the upper 90s. 

Friday the heat will remain the same with highs once again are in the low to mid 90s. 

This weekend a front will arrive, with temperatures expected to drop from mid 90s Saturday to upper 80s Sunday. So, a little bit of relief on the way.

The first week of June will still be hot. Highs range from low to mid 90s most of the week with a few chances of rain and storms throughout the week. Feels like summer!

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Jed!

Knowledge Center

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

SKYNEWS 9 HD

When there is breaking news across the state SkyNEWS 9 HD can be first on the scene.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Oklahoma roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD

    When there is breaking news across the state SkyNEWS 9 HD can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.