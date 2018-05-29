Enid Woman Accused Of Leaving Children In Hot Vehicle

An Enid woman was arrested after she was accused of leaving two children in a hot vehicle at Penn Square Mall, police said.

Samantha Pitts, 26, was arrested on Sunday on complaints of child abandonment and child neglect.

Police were called shortly before noon Sunday to Penn Square Mall in reference to two small children being left inside an unattended vehicle.

The vehicle was parked at the lower level of the parking garage at the mall with its windows partially opened four to five inches. When the officer arrived, he said the two children were sweating due to the heat and were unattended.

A young boy was in a car seat in the back of the vehicle and a baby girl was standing in the front seat, looking out of the front windshield. Both children were sweating, had red cheeks and looked tired. The girl's hair was wet from sweating, the officer said in his incident report.

The officer noted there was no water in the vehicle for the children and the temperature outside the vehicle was 91 degrees, making the heat inside the vehicle about 105 degrees.

A family friend told police the mother of the two children, Samantha Pitts, embezzled the vehicle from her relatives and left Enid with both her children.

The children were taken to OU Medical Center and were released to their family members' custody.

Pitts was taken to the Oklahoma County jail. Her bond was set at $20,000.