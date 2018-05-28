Memorial Day Forecast With Highs Approaching 90 - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Memorial Day Forecast With Highs Approaching 90

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Memorial Day will be mild outside outside to start off the day with conditions mostly dry and quiet.  Monday could also see a few possible storms, with small chances in northwest Oklahoma. Most will stay dry for Monday. It will be another warm afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.  Monday night will see lows drop into the low 70s. Temps will be dry and mostly clear.

Tuesday temps will start to heat up with highs back in the lower 90s. We will be tracking a streak of 90s starting tomorrow. There will also be a slight chance of a storm, but better chances are out west. A few could be strong to severe with wind and hail as main threats.

Tuesday night will see a slight chance for a storm overnight with lows in the low 70s. Wednesday will see a slight chance of a shower or storm. Otherwise partly sunny with highs heating into the mid 90s.

Wednesday night will see lows remaining mild in the low 70s. This week the heat cranks up heading into June with highs mainly in the 90s all week. 


This weekend will see no relief in sight from the heat with highs pushing the upper 90s, near 100 for parts of the state it is possible. Mainly dry and rain-free this weekend.

