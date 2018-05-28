Memorial Day Ceremonies Around The Metro - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Memorial Day Ceremonies Around The Metro

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Several events will be held around the metro to pay tribute to Oklahoma's finest, Monday. 

Every year for the past 32 years the Marine Corps League in Oklahoma City has held an event on Memorial Day to honor Oklahoma's war dead since the Spanish American War of 1898. Families are also invited to come up to the podium to honor their loved ones who have passed. 

The event will be held around the NW corner of 2nd Street and Harrison Street in Guthrie at 8:00 a.m. 

The Oklahoma Women Veterans Organization will also host a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday at the Oklahoma State Capitol. 

