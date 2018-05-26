Police Investigate Double Homicide In SW OKC

Oklahoma City Police are investigating a double homicide in southwest Oklahoma City.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 10 p.m. Friday at the Windsong Village Apartments near SW 74th St. and S. Walker Ave.

Police found a man and a woman deceased in the apartment.

Several people were detained for questioning, according to reports.

Authorities say they are not looking for a suspect or shooter at this time, they believe everyone involved is now in custody.

No names have been released.