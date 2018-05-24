OSBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Shawnee - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Shawnee

SHAWNEE, Oklahoma -

Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Shawnee. 

Officers with the Shawnee Police Department were called to a home near Wolverine Road and Leo Street around 2:00 a.m. Thursday. Shawnee Police Chief Wilson confirmed one suspect was injured during their response. 

Officers were originally dispatched at the scene for a domestic call. Officers said they have been called to the specific address three times this week.

When officers arrived on scene, they were advised a suspect could be potentially armed with both a handgun and a shotgun. Once officers searched the property, they found the suspect standing in the doorway pointing a weapon at officers.

At that point, officers reportedly fired at the suspect. The suspect was transferred to OU Ambulance.

Officers said at least 6 people were in the house at the time of the incident, but no other injuries were reported. No officers were injured.

OSBI is investigating. 

