OKC Zoo Announces Births Of Red River Hog Piglets

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden have announced the birth of three red river hog piglets.

The two males and one female are the seventh litter of pigs born in the Zoo's history. Red river hogs are distinguished by their reddish coats with black and white markings. At birth, the piglets are a dark brown color with lighter, tan stripes running from front to back.

The #OKCZoo is hog wild about 3 new arrivals! On May 17, the piglets, two males and one female, were born to mom Divet and dad Sir David Pigglesworth, III.



Learn more about our trio of piglets at https://t.co/I8WjVFvHPw!



??: Brian Whitsitt, hoofstock caretaker pic.twitter.com/MVarv1EL5l — Oklahoma City Zoo (@okczoo) May 23, 2018

The species is native to west and central Africa, where they spend their days relaxing in thickets, forests, savannas and swamps.

The zoo said the piglets will be available for viewing in their exhibit next to the giraffes starting Thursday, if weather permits.