Powwow Regalia Stolen From Youth After Tulsa Car Wreck - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Powwow Regalia Stolen From Youth After Tulsa Car Wreck

Posted: Updated:
By: Dee Duren, NewsOn6.com
Connect
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Shawnee-area family is desperate to find powwow regalia that disappeared last week after a Tulsa car crash. A young man was trying to miss a car that was coming into his lane and wrecked on Highway 412 near the bridge at Peoria.

When he returned to his car to get his belongings, the regalia was missing. 

His dance regalia including eagle bustles are very precious to him, according to his mother Danielle Dione Pickering. She said her son is Sac and Fox on his father's side and received his Otoe heritage from her.

Pickering herself did the intricate beadwork on the regalia.

"Please help us recover his outfit," she said in a Facebook post Tuesday. If you can help, call News On 6 at 918-732-6105 or contact Pickering on Facebook.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.