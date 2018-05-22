World Organization Of Scouting Requires "Easily Accessible" Condoms At Jamboree

The 2019 World Scout Jamboree has been planned for July 21 to Aug. 1. It will take place in West Virginia and the theme is "Unlock a New World."

A requirement in the World Organization of Scouting Movement handbook is raising some controversy.

On page 11 of the "Guidelines for the hosting of the World Scout Jamboree" under the heading of "Child Protection Policy" it states "The Host Organization must ensure that condoms are readily and easily accessible for all participants and IST at a number of locations on the site."

Earlier this year the Boy Scouts announced it would allow girls to become scouts.