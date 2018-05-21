Metro Campaign Sign Vandal Says, 'I Will Stop' - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Metro Campaign Sign Vandal Says, 'I Will Stop'

Posted: Updated:
Oklahoma City Police say they're taking action against a man who's been stealing campaign signs in the metro. Oklahoma City Police say they're taking action against a man who's been stealing campaign signs in the metro.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City Police say they're taking action against a man who's been stealing campaign signs in the metro. The man not only admits to the vandalism, but he has also posted video of himself on social media.

Rick Reichert said he thought he was helping the environment and didn't think he was doing anything illegal. Video Reichert posted of himself, shows him taking campaign signs, he said, he thought were placed illegally.

Read Related Story: Metro Campaign Signs Vandalized, Stolen

Reichert took a News 9 crew to a wooded area on the city's northwest side littered with the signs.

"I make it a point to call each one of these people and ask them to pick up their trash. And this is usually the response I get,” said Reichert, pointing to the mess.

Reichert said he believed he could take down the signs, because he thought they were put on city right of ways illegally.

"I just thought I was helping everybody else. Helping the taxpayers out. I mean why are we paying somebody to go around pick these up when they shouldn't be put down in the first place,” he said.

But police say taking or damaging the signs is illegal; they're private property. 

"Yeah I guess they are. But, uh, I mean is this OK?” Reichert said, pointing to the trash.

But now that he knows it is illegal, Reichert says he’ll stop.

“I have stopped. Yes sir,” he said.

“I will stop. You know I will leave it up to the people,” said Reichert. “If they don't pull their signs to me they don't care.”

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.