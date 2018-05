Moore Police Officers were involved in a standoff with a suspect Sunday.

Officers surrounded the area of Southeast 34th Street and South Broadway Avenue.

Police on scene reported hearing a single gunshot. When officers entered the home, they say the suspect had shot himself in the chest.

The suspect also pointed his weapon at his girlfriend, according to police.

The suspect was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Officers say once released, the suspect will be arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say they have been called to the residence several times.