Fallen Officers Honored At 50th Anniversary Of OK Law Enforcement Memorial

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The 50th Oklahoma Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial Service was held Friday.

The service was to honor the more than 800 Oklahoma officers who have died in the line of duty since before statehood.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter spoke on the importance of remembering them every day.

"This is a solemn service and it is important that we pay tribute to those men and women not only today but every day,” said Hunter.

This year alone, six names have been added to the memorial.

