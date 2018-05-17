OKC City Councilman John Pettis Resigns

John Pettis turned himself in on felony charges of embezzlement Tuesday.

OKC Councilman John Pettis has resigned from his position amid embezzlement charges.

Pettis sent the following resignation letter to OKC Mayor David Hold Thursday. His resignation will be effective May 31.

Pettis made his first court appearance Tuesday morning on felony embezzlement charges. Pettis pleaded not guilty to three charges of embezzlement and one charge of tax evasion.

Pettis allegedly pocketed more than $150,000 in donations made to three charities he founded and controlled.

The City says a primary special election to fill Pettis' Ward 7 seat will be held August 28.

READ ALSO: OKC Councilman Appears In Court, Pleads Not Guilty