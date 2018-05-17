1 Person Dead After Shootout With Law Officers In Noble - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

1 Person Dead After Shootout With Law Officers In Noble

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Connect
NOBLE, Oklahoma -

One person is dead after a shootout with law officers Thursday afternoon in Noble.

The suspect was killed after a police chase turned into a violent shootout on a rural road in Cleveland County. Sources told News 9 the suspect is Daniel Johnson.

The incident involved the U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force. The task force was attempting to serve multiple federal warrants to one suspect. The reasons for the suspect's arrest has not been made known.

U.S. Marshals followed from a home near 108th Avenue. Norman police and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers assisted in following the suspect. 

They were pursuing a suspect when the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and opened fire with an AR-15. The shooting happened about 11:15 a.m. on 108th Avenue near State Highway 9.

Two task force members were shot during a shootout with the suspect. One person was taken to a local hospital.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma City Police Department will conduct a joint investigation into the shooting.

The U.S. Marshals were pursuing the suspect while helping the U.S. Secret Service attempt to arrest him.

Investigators remained at the scene of the shootout after officers found a bomb inside the suspect's vehicle. 

Law officers have spanned the metro in connection with the suspect. Before the chase, Norman police and U.S. Marshals were at Crimson Park, a Norman apartment complex near Classen and State Highway 9.

The apartment complex released a statement saying the Norman police was attempting to deliver a search warrant in relation to an off-site incident that may have involved one of the residents of the apartment complex.

The complex said it will "terminate occupancy" of the resident the police were attempting to make contact with. Additional security measures have been put in place.

Hours later, Oklahoma City firefighters and police and federal agents were in Canadian County to investigate a "haz-mat situation" in the 9500 block of W Britton Road. The U.S. Secret Service attempted to serve a search warrant in the home but found an unknown substance which prompted the haz-mat investigation.

A third scene was being investigated in relation to the suspect killed in the shootout. Law officers were investigating near 180th Avenue and Post Oak Road in Noble.

Due to policy, the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Secret Service will not release the names of the law officers involved in the shooting until the conclusion of the investigations surrounding the incident.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.