Cleanup Underway After Storms Rolled Through Chickasha

Cleanup is underway in Chickasha after storms rolled through Tuesday. 

High winds tore into roofs and some roadways resembled small ponds. Southern Hills Baptist Church in Chickasha suffered storm damage largely to the building's roof. Parts of roof were knocked off of the church and landed in the church parking lot. That part of the roof now takes up to 3 parking spots. The church's steeple landed feet away from the church lot. 

Other residents of Chickasha saw some downed power lines, flash flooding, and other roof damage as winds maxed an estimated 90 mph.

Officials said the area saw an estimated 3 inches of rain in an hour during Tuesday's storm.

