Scattered Storm Chances Across Oklahoma Tuesday Into Wednesday

Tuesday morning News 9 will be tracking storms across northeast and southeast Oklahoma.

Showers may hear a clap of thunder and lightning, but nothing severe is expected. Lows are expected in the upper 60s. Tuesday will see a slight chance of a shower or storm. Mostly cloudy skies for the first half of the day, but becoming partly sunny by late day. Highs are expected to stay in the 80s.

Tuesday evening chances of storms increase with another wave of development possible. Low severe risk, could see gusty winds and hail if storms develop. Lows in the low 60s.

Wednesday will see another chance of storms with highs in the mid 80s.

Scattered storms will be possible into Wednesday. Severe threat remains low with wind and hail the main threats. Weekend storms and May-like temps continue.

Thursday will be a drier forecast continuing into the late week. Temperatures will turn hot with highs back pushing in the upper 80s.

Friday will see a high of 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies. The weekend will see another slight chance of storms.