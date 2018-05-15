Oklahoma Lawmakers React To U.S. Embassy Opening In Jerusalem - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Oklahoma Lawmakers React To U.S. Embassy Opening In Jerusalem

Posted: Updated:
JERUSALEM -

A day after the U.S. officially opened its new Israeli embassy in Jerusalem, Oklahoma's members of Congress are praising the decision. 

Four of Oklahoma's six members of Congress released statements late Sunday after the Embassy officially opened.

Congressmen Steve Russell and Mark Wayne Mullin both applauded the President's decision to move the embassy saying it will help the peace process in the region.

Oklahoma's Senators also praised the President and the decision to break with decades of U.S. foreign policy.

Senator Jim Inhofe said the decision "ends the decades of ambiguity on U.S. policy in the Middle East and paves the way to a lasting peace." Inhofe also said he hopes to visit the new embassy soon. 

Senator James Lankford was the only one to allude to the violence that broke out Sunday saying in part "United State foreign policy will not be deterred by threats of violence and terrorism."

Sunday marked the deadliest day of protesting since President Trump announced his decision to move the embassy. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 58 people were killed and more than 2,700 were wounded.

None of Oklahoma's delegation mentioned the deadly protests in their statements. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Amber Alert Issued By Tulsa Police For Missing 7-Year-Old

    Amber Alert Issued By Tulsa Police For Missing 7-Year-Old

    The Tulsa Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old Monday. 

    More >>

    The Tulsa Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old Monday. 

    More >>

  • Oklahoma Lawmakers React To U.S. Embassy Opening In Jerusalem

    Oklahoma Lawmakers React To U.S. Embassy Opening In Jerusalem

    A day after the U.S. officially opened its new Israeli embassy in Jerusalem, Oklahoma's members of Congress are praising the decision.  Four of Oklahoma's six members of Congress released statements late Sunday after the Embassy officially opened. Congressmen Steve Russell and Mark Wayne Mullin both applauded the President's decision to move the embassy saying it will help the peace process in the region. Oklahoma's Senators also praised the President and the decision to ...More >>
    A day after the U.S. officially opened its new Israeli embassy in Jerusalem, Oklahoma's members of Congress are praising the decision.  Four of Oklahoma's six members of Congress released statements late Sunday after the Embassy officially opened. Congressmen Steve Russell and Mark Wayne Mullin both applauded the President's decision to move the embassy saying it will help the peace process in the region. Oklahoma's Senators also praised the President and the decision to ...More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.