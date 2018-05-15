Oklahoma Lawmakers React To U.S. Embassy Opening In Jerusalem

A day after the U.S. officially opened its new Israeli embassy in Jerusalem, Oklahoma's members of Congress are praising the decision.

Four of Oklahoma's six members of Congress released statements late Sunday after the Embassy officially opened.

Congressmen Steve Russell and Mark Wayne Mullin both applauded the President's decision to move the embassy saying it will help the peace process in the region.

Oklahoma's Senators also praised the President and the decision to break with decades of U.S. foreign policy.

Senator Jim Inhofe said the decision "ends the decades of ambiguity on U.S. policy in the Middle East and paves the way to a lasting peace." Inhofe also said he hopes to visit the new embassy soon.

Senator James Lankford was the only one to allude to the violence that broke out Sunday saying in part "United State foreign policy will not be deterred by threats of violence and terrorism."

Sunday marked the deadliest day of protesting since President Trump announced his decision to move the embassy. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 58 people were killed and more than 2,700 were wounded.

None of Oklahoma's delegation mentioned the deadly protests in their statements.