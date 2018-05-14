Softball Field Becomes 'Field Of Dreams' For Young Group With Sp - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Softball Field Becomes 'Field Of Dreams' For Young Group With Special Needs

Seminole, Oklahoma -

The Seminole Girls Softball Quad turned into a “Field of Dreams” for a group of very special young people Monday night.

 “A League Of Their Own” is a group of three dozen children with special needs, who play a pair of softball games each Monday night in April and May.  Holli Daniels started the league nine years ago with less than ten players.

“I have a child with a disability and I wanted something like this for him and being a small team, we usually have to travel or do something like that,” Daniels said.

The children are paired with “buddies” who help them play.  Daniels says the league has become so popular, there’s a waiting list of volunteers who want to be a buddy.

