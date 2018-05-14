Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Most Of Western Oklahoma

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of western Oklahoma Monday until 11 p.m.

The Oklahoma City metro area is not in the watch, including Canadian, Cleveland, Logan or Oklahoma counties. However, it's possible that storms move across central Oklahoma later Monday night. The expectation is that the storms would be weakening as they moved across central Oklahoma, if they do.

Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats with storms moving across the western part of the state.

Take a moment and 'like' our meteorologists on Facebook. They provide you with weather information and analysis day and night. This is a really valuable resource during winter storms of all kinds.

David Payne - click here

Cassie Heiter - click here

Jed Castles - click here

Justin Rudicel - click here

Robyn King - click here

Matt Mahler - click here