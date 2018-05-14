Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued For Most Of Western Oklahoma

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for much of western Oklahoma Monday until 11 p.m.
The Oklahoma City metro area is not in the watch, including Canadian, Cleveland, Logan or Oklahoma counties. However, it's possible that storms move across central Oklahoma later Monday night. The expectation is that the storms would be weakening as they moved across central Oklahoma, if they do.
Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats with storms moving across the western part of the state.
