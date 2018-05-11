Court Appearance Set For Craig County Man Charged With 4 Murders - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Court Appearance Set For Craig County Man Charged With 4 Murders

Posted: Updated:
VINITA, Oklahoma -

The man charged with kidnapping and murdering two Oklahoma teenagers is scheduled in a Craig County courtroom Friday.

Prosecutors have charged 66-year-old Ronnie Busick with seven charges including murder, kidnapping and arson.

Sheriff's office investigators say Busick is one of the men responsible for the deaths of Danny, Kathy and Ashley Freeman as well as Ashley's friend Lauria Bible.

They say on December 30th 1999, Danny and Kathy Freeman were found shot dead in their mobile home in Welch.  The Freeman's 16-year-old daughter Ashley and her 16-year-old friend Lauria have been missing ever since. 

Busick says he has no idea where the bodies are and has denied any role in the girl's deaths.

Two other men, Warren Phillip Welch II and David Pennington were also implicated in the deaths, but died before Busick was arrested.

The court hearing is scheduled to take place in Vinita. 

