City Of Edmond Shares Video Of Train Crashing Into Stalled Car

By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

It was a close call for two people when a train crashed into a car that stalled on the tracks in Edmond, according to an officer's dashcam video.

On May 3, an Edmond police officer was patrolling the Thatcher area when the officer spotted two people near train tracks and a car stuck on the tracks.

Soon, a train was hurtling toward the vehicle and crashed into it.

No one was in the vehicle when the train plowed through the vehicle, and no one was injured during the crash.

Colby David Couch, 22, of Edmond, was arrested on a public intoxication complaint, and Kevin Zachary Thompson, 22, of Oklahoma City, was arrested on a possession of marijuana complaint.

