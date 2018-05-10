Trump To Meet With North Korea's Kim Jong Un In Singapore - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Trump To Meet With North Korea's Kim Jong Un In Singapore

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News

President Donald Trump says he will meet with North Korea's Kim Jong in Singapore on June 12.

The president tweeted, "We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!"

The president's news comes hours after he welcomed home three detained Americans at Joint Base Andrews, just outside Washington, D.C., less than 24 hours after they were released by North Korea. The three men, Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim, were released during a visit on Tuesday by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and were in the air less than one hour after being released in North Korea's capital city, Pyongyang.  

CBS News had previously reported Singapore and Mongolia were the top two sites under consideration.

Kim's summit with Mr. Trump comes after similar diplomatic meetings with leaders like South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During his meeting with President Moon late last month, Kim became the first member of his family to cross the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) since the Korean War armistice in 1953. The two Koreas agreed to get rid of their nuclear weapons, but they did not offer any details about how they will achieve this.

On Tuesday, Kim and President Xi had met in a northern Chinese port city. The unannounced meeting was the second between the two men in recent weeks, following Kim's March visit to Beijing, his first since taking power six years ago.  

Secretary Pompeo has made several trips to North Korea to hammer out the framework of the summit with his counterparts in the region. 

"For decades, we have been adversaries. Now we are hopeful that we can work together to resolve this conflict," Pompeo said of his most recent meeting. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.