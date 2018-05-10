Billboard Campaign Aims To Recruit Oklahoma Teachers To Texas - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Billboard Campaign Aims To Recruit Oklahoma Teachers To Texas

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

In the wake of Oklahoma's teacher walk-out, some teachers are still opting to leave the state. 

But a new ad campaign from a school district south of the border has some wondering, is it smart marketing or just plain unfair? There are about 10 billboards up in cities across the state hoping to lure Oklahoma teachers to Fort Worth, Texas. 

The billboards are up here in the metro, Norman, Tulsa and Stillwater. They read, "Your Future is in a Fort Worth classroom... starting salary $52,000 dollars."

To put that into some context, that's about $10,000 dollars more a year than what the average Oklahoma high school teacher makes. 

Some have called the billboard ads unfair, but some teachers say it should get the attention of lawmakers and Fort Worth officials say they're simply looking to hire the best. 

"What should be fair is that our legislators are investing in our childrens' future, investing in quality education in our state," said Katherine Bishop, OEA Vice President. 

"Sure it's a little opportunistic, but the bottom line is we're in the business of educating children and our goal is to get the best teachers available," Clint Bond with the Fort Worth Independent School District said.

Fort Worth district officials said they already employ some Oklahomans and since the billboards went up they've had a number of calls from teachers. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.