OK Ag: Texas Horse Tests Positive For Equine Herpes Virus

None of these horses are the infected horse.

A Texas horse has tested positive for Equine Herpes virus after competing in an Oklahoma barrel race, the Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry reported (ODAFF)

The agency is warning Oklahoma horse owners, particularly horses that competed in the Better Barrel Races World Finals from April 26th to 29th in Oklahoma City.

The infected horse later competed in Taylor, Texas, on May 5.

“We do not know when or where this horse may have first started shedding virus, but out of an abundance of caution we want to make horse owners, event managers, and veterinarians aware of this situation,” said Michael Herrin, ODAFF veterinarian.

The symptoms include fever, nasal discharge, poor coordination, hind limb weakness, urine dribbling, and a flaccid tail.

Horse owners are asked to report any suspicious illness to your veterinarian or the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry: Dr. Michael Herrin, (405) 522-6142, michael.herrin@ag.ok.gov.