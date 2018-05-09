A Sticky Mess: Liquid Chocolate Spills Onto Highway - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

A Sticky Mess: Liquid Chocolate Spills Onto Highway

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland -

A tractor-trailer has overturned on a Polish highway, spilling tons of liquid chocolate that are solidifying into a huge sticky mess.

The private broadcaster TVN24 showed images of an overturned truck surrounded by brown chocolate covering six lanes on the A2 motorway, blocking traffic in both directions.

Rescue officials said the liquid chocolate was solidifying as it cooled and would require large amounts of hot water to clear away.

Senior brigadier Bogdan Kowalski with the fire brigade of Slupca, a town in western Poland, said, “the cooling chocolate is worse than snow.”

TVN24 reported from the site of the accident that the driver was taken to a hospital with a broken arm. The accident occurred in the morning when there was little traffic and nobody else was hurt.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Emergency Crews Responding After Possible Body Found In NW OKC

    Emergency Crews Responding After Possible Body Found In NW OKC

    Emergency crews are responding after a report of a body found in NW Oklahoma City. 

    More >>

    Emergency crews are responding after a report of a body found in NW Oklahoma City. 

    More >>

  • OKC Firefighters Discover Homeless Living In Storm Drain

    OKC Firefighters Discover Homeless Living In Storm Drain

    Oklahoma City Firefighters responding to smoke coming from a large storm drain near Reno Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard Tuesday morning encountered two people who were homeless.  Battalion Chief and PIO, Benny Fulkerson said it’s something firefighters hadn’t run into before. But long-time Oklahoma City Homeless Alliance Director Dan Straughan said homeless people do whatever they have to do to find shelter, even if it’s very dangerous. “On a n...More >>
    Oklahoma City Firefighters responding to smoke coming from a large storm drain near Reno Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard Tuesday morning encountered two people who were homeless.  Battalion Chief and PIO, Benny Fulkerson said it’s something firefighters hadn’t run into before. But long-time Oklahoma City Homeless Alliance Director Dan Straughan said homeless people do whatever they have to do to find shelter, even if it’s very dangerous. “On a n...More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.