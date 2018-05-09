Abducted Tulsa Girl Found Safe, Suspect In Custody - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Abducted Tulsa Girl Found Safe, Suspect In Custody

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Union High School student is safe after she was kidnapped at a bus stop Wednesday morning.

Police arrested her former boyfriend, 20-year-old Tony George, and booked him into jail.

16-year-old Desi Hunt was missing for three hours. She managed to call her family when it happened, that's what led to the Amber Alert.

It ended when she was able to sneak a phone call during a bathroom stop at a library.

At 7:45 a.m. police said George was somewhere near the intersection of 31st and Mingo, a bus stop for students at Union High School.

Police believe when the victim was dropped off to meet the bus, George was somewhere nearby.

“Here lately he's been calling and texting and I've contacted him to tell him to stop contacting her, she doesn't want to talk with you anymore, but he keeps calling and keeps contacting,” said Desi’s mother Roshita Hunt.

She also says that when George was dragging her daughter into his car, she was able to call her grandmother.

“When he's trying to drag her into the car, she must have called my Mom right at the moment but all she could hear was ‘Tony, No, Tony, No, I have to go to school,’ and that's the last we heard,” said Roshita. 

Union Junior Yaritza Miranda usually rides the bus with Desi.  Miranda says she and other students were waiting for the bus at around 7:45 a.m. when Desi's ex-boyfriend showed up.

"He was in the car yelling at her, 'come in and get in my car.  I need to talk to you,'" said Miranda.  "She was telling him, 'no, go and leave.  I don't want to talk to you.'"

Police say George is accused of forcing Hunt into his car and then driving off.

25 police officers started searching and working leads, and one found a witness at the high school.

“Bus riders from that bus stop this morning, at least one, corroborated the story of an unknown-to-them person forcing Desi into a car and driving off,” said Tulsa Police Corporal Brandon Disney. 

Miranda says she's never experienced anything like this before.

"That's what we were all afraid of, like, that he was gonna end off hitting her or hitting us, so we didn't get into it, but it was very scary," she said.

Three hours later, a few miles away, the victim walked into a library and called her family from the bathroom.

Police converged, confirmed the suspect’s car was there, and arrested George.

Desi was not hurt and her relieved mother picked her up.

Miranda says, "I'm doing doing better now that I know that she is okay and that she's home safe now and that they got him."

George was booked into jail for kidnapping and domestic assault and battery.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Emergency Crews Responding After Possible Body Found In NW OKC

    Emergency Crews Responding After Possible Body Found In NW OKC

    Emergency crews are responding after a report of a body found in NW Oklahoma City. 

    More >>

    Emergency crews are responding after a report of a body found in NW Oklahoma City. 

    More >>

  • OKC Firefighters Discover Homeless Living In Storm Drain

    OKC Firefighters Discover Homeless Living In Storm Drain

    Oklahoma City Firefighters responding to smoke coming from a large storm drain near Reno Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard Tuesday morning encountered two people who were homeless.  Battalion Chief and PIO, Benny Fulkerson said it’s something firefighters hadn’t run into before. But long-time Oklahoma City Homeless Alliance Director Dan Straughan said homeless people do whatever they have to do to find shelter, even if it’s very dangerous. “On a n...More >>
    Oklahoma City Firefighters responding to smoke coming from a large storm drain near Reno Avenue and MacArthur Boulevard Tuesday morning encountered two people who were homeless.  Battalion Chief and PIO, Benny Fulkerson said it’s something firefighters hadn’t run into before. But long-time Oklahoma City Homeless Alliance Director Dan Straughan said homeless people do whatever they have to do to find shelter, even if it’s very dangerous. “On a n...More >>

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.