Driver In Deadly Turner Turnpike Crash Facing Two Counts Of Mans - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Driver In Deadly Turner Turnpike Crash Facing Two Counts Of Manslaughter

Posted: Updated:

Police confirm an arrest in a double fatality along the Turner Turnpike near Luther on Tuesday. 

The violent collision shut down several miles of the turnpike for hours. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, several vehicles were slowing down in the eastbound lanes when a semi plowed into them. 

Barbara  Homan, of Yukon, died at the scene along with her passenger Antonio Ibanez. While an arrest has been made, troopers have not identified the driver. Authorities did say the person has been booked into the Oklahoma County jail on two counts of first degree manslaughter.

One other person involved in the crash was injured but is expected to survive. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.