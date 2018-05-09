Driver In Deadly Turner Turnpike Crash Facing Two Counts Of Manslaughter

Police confirm an arrest in a double fatality along the Turner Turnpike near Luther on Tuesday.

The violent collision shut down several miles of the turnpike for hours. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, several vehicles were slowing down in the eastbound lanes when a semi plowed into them.

Barbara Homan, of Yukon, died at the scene along with her passenger Antonio Ibanez. While an arrest has been made, troopers have not identified the driver. Authorities did say the person has been booked into the Oklahoma County jail on two counts of first degree manslaughter.

One other person involved in the crash was injured but is expected to survive. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.