Shelter Pet's "Freedom Ride" Picture Captures Internet - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Shelter Pet's "Freedom Ride" Picture Captures Internet

Posted: Updated:
HANCOCK, OH -

A two-year-old beagle from Ohio has a second chance at life thanks to the timely adoption of a man named Joe Kirk.

Joe's wife posted a sweet picture on social media after the beagle's adoption, calling it the "best freedom ride picture ever!" "Gregory the beagle" couldn't keep his paws off his new owner.

The pup was rescued just two days before he was scheduled to be put to sleep. In the post, Joe's wife said, "Gregory is one thankful and appreciative Beagle! He KNOWS he is SAFE! He is Heartworm Positive and will be going through treatment, but he knows he is in good hands! We will get him healthy and provide him all the love he so deserves and a wonderful future!....This is why we rescue!"

Read the original post below: 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.