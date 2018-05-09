Shelter Pet's "Freedom Ride" Picture Captures Internet

A two-year-old beagle from Ohio has a second chance at life thanks to the timely adoption of a man named Joe Kirk.

Joe's wife posted a sweet picture on social media after the beagle's adoption, calling it the "best freedom ride picture ever!" "Gregory the beagle" couldn't keep his paws off his new owner.

The pup was rescued just two days before he was scheduled to be put to sleep. In the post, Joe's wife said, "Gregory is one thankful and appreciative Beagle! He KNOWS he is SAFE! He is Heartworm Positive and will be going through treatment, but he knows he is in good hands! We will get him healthy and provide him all the love he so deserves and a wonderful future!....This is why we rescue!"

