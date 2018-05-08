Your 2 Cents: President To Decide On Iran Nuclear Deal - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Your 2 Cents: President To Decide On Iran Nuclear Deal

Posted: Updated:

President Trump pulled the plug on the Iran Nuclear Deal today despite Former Secretary of State John Kerry lobbying for other world leaders to keep his signature foreign policy accomplishment alive.

Was Kerry interfering with our international relations?

Here's what you had to say:

Gregory in Warr Acres said: "John Kerry undoubtedly has a dog in that fight, meaning he had official permission to act for America."

But Gregory he does not have official permission to act for America.  

Nancy writes: "Kerry will keep on until he gets us in a war. He, Hillary and Obama should be loaded up and shipped to Iran."

While Melissa argues: "It was Official US policy until today when Trump pulled us out of it. So how is Kerry interfering in official US policy when he was advocating for the official position of the U S government?"

From Angela: "Totally agree, it was a shady deal at best. Not sure why Ex Secretary of State John Kerry is talking to any governments unless the "current" President asked him to?!"

William says of the President's decision: "He has, once more, proven that the U.S. cannot be trusted to honor its agreements. He just played right into Kim Jong Un's hands.”

Or in my opinion, perhaps he showed Kim, it's a good deal for the U.S. or no deal, we'll see.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's YOUR 2 Cents. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News 9? Find it here!

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Send Kelly Your 2 Cents

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.