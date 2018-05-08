Your 2 Cents: President To Decide On Iran Nuclear Deal

President Trump pulled the plug on the Iran Nuclear Deal today despite Former Secretary of State John Kerry lobbying for other world leaders to keep his signature foreign policy accomplishment alive.

Was Kerry interfering with our international relations?

Here's what you had to say:

Gregory in Warr Acres said: "John Kerry undoubtedly has a dog in that fight, meaning he had official permission to act for America."

But Gregory he does not have official permission to act for America.

Nancy writes: "Kerry will keep on until he gets us in a war. He, Hillary and Obama should be loaded up and shipped to Iran."

While Melissa argues: "It was Official US policy until today when Trump pulled us out of it. So how is Kerry interfering in official US policy when he was advocating for the official position of the U S government?"

From Angela: "Totally agree, it was a shady deal at best. Not sure why Ex Secretary of State John Kerry is talking to any governments unless the "current" President asked him to?!"

William says of the President's decision: "He has, once more, proven that the U.S. cannot be trusted to honor its agreements. He just played right into Kim Jong Un's hands.”

Or in my opinion, perhaps he showed Kim, it's a good deal for the U.S. or no deal, we'll see.

