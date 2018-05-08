"Deodorant Challenge" Leaves Girl With Severe Burn

A mother in the United Kingdom took to her Facebook page to post about the severe burn her daughter received when she participated in "The Deodorant Challenge."

"I seldom rarely do this, but on this occasion, I would like this post spread wide and far.....For any parents who have children, please, please sit them down and show them these pictures.....," said Jamie Prescott.

Prescott's 10-year-old daughter received a second degree burn on her arm. According to the post, the wound may necessitate a skin graft in order to heal.