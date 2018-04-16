Wildfire Donations Collected For Farmers And Ranchers

OSU’s Extension Office and Stillwater Milling Company say they’re doing what they can to get aid to the wildfire-raged northwestern part of the state.

300,000 acres have burned so far. Payne County Agricultural Educator Nathan Anderson said OSU is working with many other Coops around the state, and with Emergency Management to get hay, feed, and other much needed assets to that part of the state.

“These producers have not only lost their livelihood, they’ve lost their homes. Everything that they have, including equipment, livestock. They have no feed, nothing.”

Anderson said those in need, and those who would like to donate to the cause, can call any of the following three numbers: (405) 496-9329, (405)397-7912, and (405)590-0106.

Anderson said the Oklahoma Cattleman’s Association is also accepting monetary donations.