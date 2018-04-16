Bill To Legalize Industrialized Hemp Production Headed To Govern - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Bill To Legalize Industrialized Hemp Production Headed To Governor Fallin

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A bill to legalize industrialized hemp production in the state is one signature away from reality.

The bill that would allow for a pilot program for farmers to grow industrialized hemp passed in the Senate today. It’s already passed in the House and now heads for the Governor’s desk. Industrialized hemp cannot be used to get high but it can be used to make textiles and biodegradable plastics. The bill’s author said there’s a huge market.

Representative Mickey Dollens (D) Oklahoma City said, “If you look at states like Colorado last year they brought in a total of $4 Billion dollars in total hemp sales and this is something that I believe Oklahoma can accomplish in the next five to ten years once we have the industry established."

The pilot program will determine the best places to grow hemp where it won’t impact other crops.

