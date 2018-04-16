WATCH: Melo Praises Westbrook's Growth

Paul George scored 36 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Utah Jazz 116-108 in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series on Sunday night.More >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
A busy week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz as Dean & John talk all things Thunder playoffs and all things OU and OSU sports.More >>
Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon went down with a leg injury Saturday during the first quarter of the Sooners’ spring game, but coach Lincoln Riley thinks he will be fine.More >>
