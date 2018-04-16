WATCH: Melo Praises Westbrook's Growth - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

WATCH: Melo Praises Westbrook's Growth

By Brett Coppenbarger, News9.com
The Thunder matched its playoff win total from last season with Sunday's Game 1 win over the Jazz.

At Monday's practice, forward Carmelo Anthony had high praise for Russell Westbrook, plus at Jazz practice, forward Joe Ingles weighs in on what it's like to be guarded by Paul George.

Check out the video above and remember to check in with News 9 for updates throughout the Thunder's playoff run. 

