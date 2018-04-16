Strawberry Buttermilk Muffins - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Strawberry Buttermilk Muffins

  • 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour*
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh strawberries, diced

Glaze:

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 2 tablespoons milk
  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a muffin tin with liners. Set aside.
  2. In a large bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and sugar. Set aside.
  3. In a medium bowl whisk together eggs, vanilla, oil, and buttermilk. Make a well in center of dry ingredients and pour in liquid ingredients. Stir to combine.
  4. Place diced strawberries into a bowl and using a fork or a pastry cutter, lightly mash the strawberries. The end result should include both strawberry pieces as well as mashed berries. Fold strawberries into muffin batter.
  5. Fill each liner 2/3 full and bake for 15-18 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.
  6. Remove muffins from tin and allow to cool on a wire rack.
  7. To prepare icing, whisk together powdered sugar and milk until smooth.  Drizzle icing on top of muffins.
  8. Serve immediately or store airtight for up to two days.

