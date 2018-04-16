Crews Called After Car Crashes Into SW OKC Home

Emergency crews responded after a vehicle crashed into a home on the southwest side of the metro, Monday afternoon.

First responders were called out to the scene in the 4700 block of S. McKinley Avenue, near SW 44th Street and S. Blackwelder Avenue.

Authorities have reported at least on injury in this crash. It is unclear if the injury was from someone inside the car or the home. The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.

