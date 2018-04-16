Police Issue Silver Alert For 79-Year-Old OKC Woman

The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 79-year-old woman.

According to police, Carol Merrell went missing around 2 p.m. on Saturday near South Walker Avenue and Brookwood Drive in south Oklahoma City.

Police are concerned about her whereabouts because Merrell is diabetic, and shows early signs of Alzheimer's Disease. Police state she may not be taking medications at this time.

Merrell is believed to be driving a maroon Ford Taurus with Oklahoma license plate number GSC-923.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

