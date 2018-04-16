Bomb Squad Investigating 'Suspicious Package' In SW OKC

The Oklahoma City Police Bomb Squad has been called to investigate a suspicious package at a bus stop on the southwest side of the metro, Monday afternoon.

Officers were called out to the scene at a bus stop along S. Meridian Avenue, between SW 15th Street and Enterprise Way. Authorities tell News 9 the object in question was a duffel bag left on the bus bench.

Traffic on S. Meridian Avenue has been shut down in the area while crews work the scene. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

