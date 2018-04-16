Former OU Running Back Accused Of Assaulting Edmond Police Offic - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Former OU Running Back Accused Of Assaulting Edmond Police Officers

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
EDMOND, Oklahoma -

Former running back at the University of Oklahoma, Roy Finch, was arrested early Sunday morning, accused of assaulting Edmond police officers.

According to the report, police were called to investigate a vehicle that had been left running in the parking lot of an apartment complex for more than an hour. Officers arrived and found Finch, 26, inside.

Officers made contact with Finch and say they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The officers tried to detain Finch, they say he swung at one of them. A scuffle ensued, and officers say Finch managed to break free and ran southeast of the complex. A loose perimeter was established, and officers soon found Finch waling in the breezeway of another apartment complex.

When officers tried to stop him, another fight began. Police attempted to use a taser on him, but they say it was not enough to bring Finch to the ground. More officers arrived to help make the arrest, all the while police say Finch continued to fight and resist. During the altercation, police say Finch sustained injuries to the right side of his face. He was checked out by medical personnel before being taken to the Oklahoma County Jail.  

Finch was booked on two complaints of assault and battery on a police officer, one complaint of resisting arrest and one complaint of marijuana possession. His bond was set at $6,000.

Finch played four seasons at OU, from 2010 to 2013. After college he spent time on the practice squad with the New England Patriots, who picked him up as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Finch is currently listed as a running back on the roster of the Calgary Stampeders, a team in the Canadian Football League.

