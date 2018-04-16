1 Injured In SE OKC Apartment Fire

One person was injured early Monday in an apartment fire in southeast Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported at 5:45 a.m. in the 4000 block of S Douglas Avenue.

A neighbor called 911 after a fire broke out at an apartment.

One person was rescued by firefighters. The person suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation.

The apartment had smoke detectors but they were not working. Most of the damage was in the living room but fire officials are not sure where the fire started.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.