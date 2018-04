Lawton police are searching for a homicide suspect, following the death of a man early Sunday morning.

Officials said a shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. near Northeast 20th Street.

The victim was taken to the hospital in someones vehicles, and was pronounced dead upon arrival, police said.

There are currently no suspects, and the identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting it encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 580-355-4636, or submit an anonymous tip at Crimestoppers online.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available.