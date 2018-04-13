1 Injured In S OKC Shooting

One person was injured early Friday in a south Oklahoma City shooting, police said.

The shooting happened in the 4800 block of S Broadway Place near Santa Fe Avenue.

A 911 caller said a person was shot before hanging up on dispatchers.

Police found one injured person in the area and the person was taken to a local hospital.

The person's condition is not known at this time.

