Edmond Man Arrested After Answering Personal Ad Online - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Edmond Man Arrested After Answering Personal Ad Online

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Edmond man has been arrested by Enid Police for trying to have sex with a girl he thought was 14-years old. 

An undercover Enid Police Detective responded to a crude Craigslist add they say was posted by 23-year-old Jacob Packard last November.

Police say Packard agreed to meet the undercover detective at an Enid mall to have sex the weekend of December 2nd. 

According to authorities, even though Packard was a no-show, he’s still guilty of a crime.

“Just the act of communicating with a minor about sexual activity, that in itself is a felony,” said Enid Detective Shawn Abei. 

As of Thursday night, Packard—who lives in an apartment in Edmond, and works at a metro area mall, was still in the Garfield County Jail.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.