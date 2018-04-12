OPEA Drops Out Of Capitol Walkout

The Oklahoma Public Employees Association announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon that they will no longer be participating in the Capitol walkout.

OPEA said they are leaving the walkout due to a priority shift in funding.

The Oklahoma Public Employees Association (OPEA) said Thursday its members will no longer participate in the Capitol walkout because education advocates and lawmakers’ focus has shifted from funding all core services to only funding common education. — Oklahoma Public Employees Association (@OklaPEA) April 12, 2018

"State employees have been at the Capitol since April 2nd to support all core services, including education. Recent discussions focus solely on education funding & exclude public safety, veterans’ services, mental health, protective services or any other state agency services,” — Oklahoma Public Employees Association (@OklaPEA) April 12, 2018