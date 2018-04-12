Multiple Wildfires Flaring Up Across Oklahoma

Firefighters around the state have their hands full, Thursday, as several wildfires have been reported flaring up all around Oklahoma.

Crews have responded to large wildfires in Cleveland, Dewey, Lincoln, Logan and Oklahoma Counties, so far.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 is flying overhead as firefighters from Edmond, Guthrie and Woodcrest are battling a large wildfire at Anderson and Forrest Hills Road in SE Logan County.

Bob Mills SkyNews 9 flew overhead as firefighters worked to knock down a large fire near the town of Davenport. Firefighters were called out to the scene along Route 66, between Chandler and Davenport. Authorities say the fire has burned approximately 80 acres of land.

Firefighters out of Norman, Little Axe and Oklahoma City were all called in to fight a blaze that ignited in the Newalla area. This fire was reported in the 20000 block of Tealwood Road, on the northeast side of Lake Thunderbird. Fire crews worked quickly to keep it contained.

Crews in Dewey County battled a large fire in a rural area just to the east of the town of Leedey, Oklahoma. News 9 StormTracker Marty Logan was on the ground as firefighters worked to contain it.

Earlier in the day, Oklahoma City Firefighters were called out to knock down a small fire on the northeast side of the metro.

The conditions in the state remain ripe for extreme fire danger.

