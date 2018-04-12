"Twisted Sister" Lead Singer Dedicates "We're Not Gonna Take It" To Teachers

Dee Snider, the lead singer for rock group "Twisted Sister," kicked off his one-week run in a Broadway show with a special dedication.

Snider is performing in "Rocktopia" and dedicated his first performance, a rendition of the classic "We're Not Gonna Take It," to teachers who are protesting for better pay.

Watch Dee Snider Dedicate His 'Rocktopia' Debut to Protesting Teachers - https://t.co/7MGMSg3M7y #GoogleAlerts — Dee Snider (@deesnider) April 11, 2018

Oklahoma educators went viral when a video of them singing "We're Not Gonna Take It" at the Capitol was posted online.

Snider Tweeted "I totally support" the cause.