George, Westbrook lead Thunder past Grizzlies 137-123

Paul George scored 40 points, Russell Westbrook clinched a triple-double average for the second straight season and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 137-123 on Wednesday night.More >>
Paul George scored 40 points, Russell Westbrook clinched a triple-double average for the second straight season and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 137-123 on Wednesday night.More >>
After two critically-important and impressive road wins at Houston and Miami, the Thunder looks primed for the playoffs. IMore >>
After two critically-important and impressive road wins at Houston and Miami, the Thunder looks primed for the playoffs. IMore >>
Find the latest sports news, schedules and more for the OU Sooners now!
Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.
Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.
ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!
Paul George scored 40 points, Russell Westbrook clinched a triple-double average for the second straight season and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 137-123 on Wednesday night.More >>
Paul George scored 40 points, Russell Westbrook clinched a triple-double average for the second straight season and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 137-123 on Wednesday night.More >>
OU head coach Lincoln Riley is hoping for a record number of fans, as next weekend he'll host a large number of key recruits for the spring football game.More >>
OU head coach Lincoln Riley is hoping for a record number of fans, as next weekend he'll host a large number of key recruits for the spring football game.More >>
After two critically-important and impressive road wins at Houston and Miami, the Thunder looks primed for the playoffs. IMore >>
After two critically-important and impressive road wins at Houston and Miami, the Thunder looks primed for the playoffs. IMore >>
A familiar face in Oklahoma athletics is proving to be a fan favorite with educators at the Capitol on Tuesday.More >>
A familiar face in Oklahoma athletics is proving to be a fan favorite with educators at the Capitol on Tuesday.More >>